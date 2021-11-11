Grocery stores reassure shoppers Thanksgiving will be on the table

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Thanksgiving is two weeks away and many people are already out stocking up their pantries in preparation for the big day.

The hustle of the holiday season is well underway at Hy-Vee on South Minnesota avenue in Sioux Falls.



“I’m getting a turkey and a ham, for Thanksgiving for the day,” Sioux Falls Shopper Vina Filipek said.



Shoppers like Vina Filipek came out early to take advantage of the stores’ annual buy a ham get a turkey for free sale.



“I want to get a good pick, I didn’t know how many people were going to be out here, but that’s why I came early,” Filipek said.

“The early shoppers are going already, there’s no doubt about it, they’re buying their holiday meals,” Hy-Vee District Store Director Chad Dyhrkopp said.



People are not only getting an early start on getting produce and groceries, but they’re also ordering those catered holiday meals a little earlier too.



“We like to have everybody order at least a week out, we have to procure all the items we need to complete that family meal and make it perfect,” Dyhrkopp said.



With supply chain issues in so many other industries, many early shoppers are expecting similar shortages at the grocery store.



“It looks pretty good, really I’m surprised. I’m surprised because I didn’t think this year they had this many turkeys, but they do have a lot here,” Filipek said.

Hy-Vee corporate says stores are all well stocked and they don’t anticipate any shortages this holiday season.



“It’s our job to make sure people have everything they need to put on their Thanksgiving meal,” Dyhrkopp said.



And this year many families are buying more, preparing to welcome everyone back to the table.



“This year we’re preparing for bigger get togethers, there’s no doubt about that, you can sense that everybody wants to get together for the full family turkey dinner,” Dyhrkopp said.

While plenty of people are grocery shopping early, Hy-Vee says the weekend and days before Thanksgiving are always the busiest as people come to buy fresh produce ahead of their family gatherings.