GreenPal app brings lawn care to the palm of your hand

Local landscapers have a new tool to reach customers.

The app GreenPal is now live in Sioux Falls. We video chat with the co-founder of this app to find out what it is and how you can use it!

If you’re looking for a lawncare professional, there’s an app for that!

GreenPal launched in Sioux Falls last week, and offers homeowners and lawn care providers a new way to find each other. Co-founder, Gene Caballero, came up with the idea when Uber and Lyft were starting to take off.

“You know, I figured hey, if someone is going to summon a stranger to come and pick them up to take them them out. Then at some point they’d do the same with lawn care,” said Caballero.

In 2013, the Nashville-based business, GreenPal, was launched. The process is pretty straightforward.

“Once a homeowner decides they need to find somebody to get their lawn mowed, they go to our website, list their lawn. That will basically alert all the pre-screened vendors in the area that there’s a new lawn up for bid,” said Cabellero.

Lawn care companies will then be able to see the property from Google aerial and street view images. They then place a bid on the project. Homeowners have the opportunity to see the bids and reviews of each business.

“And then basically decide who they want to work with and seamlessly continue the relationship through the app. Pay through the app. Reschedule more appointments through the app and stuff like that,” said Cabellero.

GreenPal is available in more than 30 states right now, but they hope to cover every state by the end of 2019.

After exploring the Sioux Falls market, Caballero says it was very clear they needed to enter the market. Now, they’re working on more services.

“This year is going to be the first year we’re also going to be able to offer snow removal as well. So big things hopefully coming in by the end of this year and hopefully more growth for the years to come,” said Caballero.

About 30 lawn and landscaping professionals in the Sioux Falls area are already signed up on GreenPal.





