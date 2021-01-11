GreatLIFE begins new partnership with YMCA downtown

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new partnership is bringing some big improvements to the YMCA in downtown Sioux Falls.

“The Y has been a big part of the community forever,” GreatLIFE President Nick Ovenden said. “Everybody’s got a memory of it.”



It’s one of the reasons GreatLIFE has been working toward a partnership with the downtown fitness center.



“It’s been a long time coming. Two years ago we started partnership with the Boys and Girls Club and other community organizations,” Ovenden said.



Now this new partnership with the YMCA will help GreatLIFE further support youth programs in Sioux Falls.



“We’re excited about the fact that the GreatLIFE foundation is going to help support the Community Youth Center operated out of the YMCA along with the Boys and Girls Club of the Sioux Empire, so its three great organizations coming under one roof to really offer some great programming from youth all the way to adults,” Sioux Falls YMCA CEO Mike Murphy said.



YMCA members will still have access to the basketball and Racquetball courts and all of the YMCA’s other youth programs will still go on as normal.



“We’ll still have our youth basketball programs here, our summer camp will still pay a visit in the summertime, our after-school programs will still utilize the YMCA as well,” Murphy said.



“They’re the ones that are running it. We’re just subleasing the space from them and doing things to enhance what they do,” Ovenden said.



GreatLIFE is currently remodeling the fitness center and adding some new equipment for members of both organizations to enjoy.



“We’re guessing that we’ll see an uptick in member usage downtown,” Ovenden said.



“We’re excited about some more foot traffic in the building, having some GreatLIFE members join us down here as well as the YMCA members, so to us, it’s just a great use of the facility and if we can help more people get fit, that’s what we’re all about,” Murphy said.

GreatLIFE will no longer offer a fitness facility at EMBE downtown, but members can still access the pool, hot tub and locker rooms at EMBE through their ongoing partnership.