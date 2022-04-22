SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The national average gas price has been over $4 a gallon for months which has many services to add fuel surcharges to help cover the increased costs. In response, one KELOLAND employer is now giving many staff members a new fuel stipend.

“When we look at the impact that gas prices were having on our employees, especially those on the front line. We really felt like we needed to do something,” Great Western Bank Regional President Ryan Boschee said.

At the start of April, all Great Western Bank employees who make less than $65,000 dollars a year saw a new addition to their paychecks.

“We do $65 per pay period,” Boschee said. “Employees’ reactions have just been phenomenal, so excited, it was unexpected for them and it just speaks volumes to what our company does in putting people first.”

The fuel stipend is helpful for employees commuting to downtown Sioux Falls every day, but it may be even more important for those employees working at Great Western’s rural locations.

“Like the people in Aberdeen that are working in that market, they maybe live in Groton and are commuting into Aberdeen, that’s a direct impact on their finances and we felt like this was an opportunity here to help those people out,” Boschee said.

Boschee says this helpful addition comes at a critical time for the company as it begins a major merger.

“February 1st is when we officially became a division of First Interstate Bank,” Boschee said.

The full re-branding will happen at all KELOLAND Great Western locations on May 23rd, a change employees are celebrating with such a great start under this new ownership.

“Making a move like this right out of the gate and showing our employees how much we care about them, and we’re not just saying that, we’re actually doing something about it, I think is just fantastic,” Boschee said.

Great Western Bank and First Interstate will continue adding the fuel stipends to paychecks through the end of June, when they will reassess where gas prices are to see how long the stipends should continue.