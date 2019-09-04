Great Shots gets closer to completion

The latest addition to the Sanford Sports Complex is coming along quickly now. We stop by Great Shots to find out how you can keep swinging into the winter months.

“I like to compare it a lot to bowling, but for golf,” said Jonathan Buckley, Great Shots General Manager.

That’s how Great Shots General Manager, Jonathan Buckley, views this massive project. Like bowling, guests at this new, indoor golf center will have designated space to play with their own group.

Even in the winter, this open air concept is designed to keep the game going.

“We’ll have three radiant heaters above every bay that will be climate controlled. So you can keep them warm, you can turn them off if you get too hot, but guests will really be comfortable,” said Buckley.

Each level of this massive facility is designed to entertain.

“Get you registered over here with our golf service attendants. Then if we’re on a wait, you’ve got a pretty cool space here. Nice, big level two main bar and restaurant and bar. Again, we’ll have the largest screen up here and TV’s. But there will be tables and seating for your group all around through here,” said Buckley.

Upstairs, you can still join in the fun.

“Third level we actually have a bar that kind of spans the length of this overview area down to level two. When you look down we’ll have live music on different nights so we could have some bands playing downstairs,” said Buckley.

Inside there’s also space for the Sanford Golf Academy, a custom club fitting center with Austad’s, and a kid’s fit zone with a child’s rock climbing wall.

“It’s going to be very popular. But also seeing golf year-round. People who have never touched a golf club before will be able to come and have fun. Whether it’s worth a social group, or better golfers, it’s just going to reach a broad demographic,” said Buckley.

Buckley says construction has been good, even after the wet Spring. Opening date for Great Shots should be sometime in November.