Great Shots announces Dec. 6 opening date

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Get ready for some December golf in Sioux Falls.

Great Shots, the latest addition to the Sanford Sports Complex, announced plans to open to the public at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 6.

Officials with Great Shots have called the golfing-entertainment facility similar to bowling, but for golf. Great Shots will feature a full-service restaurant and sports bar. The building has three levels, 60 climate-controlled bays and six event rooms.

Each golf bay can accommodate up to 10 people. The artificial turf field at the complex is 250 yards long and 90 yards wide. The complex is surrounded by towering nets designed to keep golf balls in.

Using radar technology, golfers can track their shots. Using BigShots software, the golf experience can turn into an interactive video game.

Membership are already being sold on Great Shots’ website.

🎉 Happy Wednesday! It's the news you've been waiting for! Our grand opening will be Friday, December 6th! Come golf, eat, and enjoy! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/JJoq44hcMW — Great Shots (@greatshotsgolf) November 20, 2019