Grand Falls announces $10 million expansion and renovation plans

Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort has announced they will be expanding.

They've announced that a new hotel addition, RV park, sportsbook and new entertainment venue will be on the casino floor.

The $10 million project will begin at the end of June.

Construction and renovation will not have an effect on gaming, dining and resort activities.

