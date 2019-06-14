Grand Falls announces $10 million expansion and renovation plans

LARCHWOOD, Iowa (KELO) — Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort announced they will be expanding.

A new hotel addition, RV park, sportsbook and new entertainment venue will be coming to the casino floor. The $10 million project will begin at the end of June.

Work for the Sportsbook and entertainment venue are expected to cost $1.5 million and be complete by August 2019. The hotel and RV park will begin construction in September 2019 and be completed summer of 2020. The hotel and RV park is expected to cost $8.5 Million.

Construction and renovation will not have an effect on gaming, dining and resort activities.

Iowa legalized sports betting in May.

