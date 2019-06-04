Government approves Watertown to Chicago flights

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — The Federal Aviation Administration approved Skywest to operate United Express flights from Watertown to Chicago beginning Sept. 1.

The new daily route will replace one of the current flights to Denver. Skywest came to Watertown earlier this year and began flying to Denver.

Skywest says customers will be able to book their direct flights to Chicago at united.com as early as next week.

“SkyWest Airlines is pleased with the support we have received from the Watertown community and the Department of Transportation (DOT) to add new flights to Chicago. We anticipate the new flights taking off on September 1 and look forward to welcoming passengers on board,” the company said in a statement.

Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport is United’s biggest hub and offers many international connections.

The City of Watertown supports the change. In a government filing, the city council said, “we are grateful and very excited to have been given this opportunity and believe that it will be beneficial to our community.”