Good Samaritan Society using vaccine mandate as recruiting tool for nationwide hiring event

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than 100 Good Samaritan Society locations across the country are hosting hiring events Wednesday, using the vaccine mandate as a recruiting tool.

Jenna Szymanski is a nurse at Luther Manor in Sioux Falls, but to her residents, Jenna considers herself family.



“I’m attached to all of them,” Jenna said.

It’s why working during the early stages of the pandemic was so stressful.



“An immense amount of fear,” Jenna said. “My worst anxiety was that going grocery shopping I would pick up the virus and bring it back here and ultimately lead to the death of the people I love and care for.”

But then the vaccine came, bringing relief and hope.



“We believe that the vaccine is the very best tool that we have to keep people safe,” Good Samaritan Society Vice President of Operations Nate Schema said.



Schema says right now, he believes Good Samaritan’s facilities are some of the safest places you can work.



“Since the very beginning we’ve been one of the very first healthcare organizations to mandate the vaccine and we’ve actually seen an uptick in people applying for positions,” Schema said.

Now they’re using the vaccine mandate as a marketing tool to help recruit more workers.

“An Indeed study recently told us, people are afraid of going back to work because of covid, what I would tell people, we are one of the safest places to be with our vaccination rates soon to be at 100 percent at all our locations,” Schema said.



It’s a statistic that gives employees like Jenna a lot of relief and confidence at work.



“I’m immunocompromised, I’m a juvenile diabetic and I don’t really want to put myself around the possibility of getting sick and ending up in the hospital. So to me that’s a huge positive point of the place you’re employed with is to have a mandate,” Jenna said.



Yet another reason Jenna loves her job and hopes others will too.



“Absolutely we need more people to come and help serve these residents,” she said.

From more nurses, to CNAs, food service and housing keeping, Good Sam is looking to hire more than 500 employees across 22 states during Wednesday’s hiring event.