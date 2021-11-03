Good Samaritan Society announces new CEO as organization enters 100th year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The nation’s largest nonprofit elder care company is headquartered in Sioux Falls and just announced a new CEO who will take over in the company’s 100th year. In tonight’s Your Money Matters, meet the next leader of the Good Samaritan Society.

“I don’t know that anyone ever grows up and says I’m going to be a nursing home administrator and I’m going to continue to go down that path. But for me, I fell in love almost instantly,” Nathan Schema said.

Schema has spent his entire career at the Good Samaritan Society, starting as an administrator in training right out of college.



“I’ve always felt like it’s been a calling to be a part of this organization,” Schema said.

Now he’s not only a part of this century-old organization… He’ll be taking over the reins this January.



“I have the ability to serve over 10,000 residents in 22 different states, certainly in a little different capacity, but I’m beyond humbled to be called to this new role in Good Samaritan Society,” Schema said.



More than 15,000 people work for Good Samaritan Society across the country, but its headquarters have always been right in Sioux Falls, generating more than a thousand local jobs. Filling those positions is one of Schema’s biggest priorities for the future of senior care at Good Sam.



“Right now, the senior living industry is growing at an astronomical rate. I am not worried about there being enough communities out there to serve, but I’m more worried about there being enough care givers to serve them,” he said.

He says a nationwide shortage of senior caregivers could drastically impact the future of elder care in the country; it’s why Schema’s biggest priority will be inspiring others to embrace his same calling of caring for seniors.



“I see it as my responsibility to ensure we have the people in place the cooks, all of those people there so we can serve our residents into the future,” Schema said. “

Schema says the organization’s integration with Sanford Health perfectly positions Good Samaritan Society to continue providing and improving care for seniors for many generations to come.