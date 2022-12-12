SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With an unemployment rate of 2.1 percent and more than 20,000 job openings across the state, South Dakota is in need of more workers. It’s one reason the Sioux Falls School District has created the Community Campus, a program designed to help more students live independently and successful join the workforce.

“My favorite things to do here is dishes and mopping and sweeping,” Community Campus student Austin Farr said.

Austin Farr is in his second year at the Sioux Falls School District’s Community Campus and their Transitional Work Experience program at Good Samaritan Society’s Prairie Creek Lodge.

“We identified some of the students that were coming to us, needing a little more work training to further develop their work skills with the hope that they will be able to be competitively employed in the community,” Kelli Gibson, a Community Campus teacher with the Sioux Falls School District said.

This professional program allows students like Austin to practice those skills in a safe, welcoming environment.

“Community campus and Good Sam are just a natural fit,” Alicia O’Neill, the Administrator for Senior Living at Sioux Falls Good Samaritan Society said. “The residents love having the students here, they love to get to know them and see them grow with their skills.”

Along with learning to interact with residents…

“I say hi sometimes, then when they say thank you for working so hard, I say appreciate you saying that to me because I’m always a helpful person,” Austin said.

…students are also able to work side by side with Good Sam staff members in a professional work environment.

“Those communication skills that are so important as we go out into the workforce. I think those students just to have those conversations while they’re mopping,” O’Neill said.

“We have some students who help clear the tables and sanitize chairs after residents have had their lunch,” Gibson said.

All of their work is supervised by a special education teacher from the Sioux Falls School District.

“The goal is for these students to be independent, so Kayleen will just get them started with their job tasks and then she just kind of floats through different areas, to make sure they’re staying on task. All those soft skills you need to stay successful in a competitive position in the community,” Gibson said.



When Austin finishes Community Campus this spring, he hopes to find a job as a cook in town. The Good Sam partnership is one of two businesses students in the transitional work program can choose from in Sioux Falls.

“Some of our students have gone onto positions with us here at Good Sam, that’s been nice to have the on board here with us at Good Sam,” O’Neill said.