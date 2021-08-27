Glacial Lake Distillery brings South Dakota spirits to downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The craft beer industry has seen a lot of growth in Sioux Falls, but now the city’s first local distillery is open, bringing locally grown and produced spirits to a new location on Main Avenue in downtown Sioux Falls.



“The first year was vodka, second year was an aged rum,” Glacial Lakes Owner Phillip Klein said.

Glacial Lakes Distillery began producing and bottling spirits in Watertown seven years ago.

“You can find us at like JJ’S, Williquors, Booze Boys, HyVee,” Glacial Lakes owner Quentin Robertson said.

But for the past few years, the South Dakota distillery has had its eye on opening its own cocktail room in Sioux Falls.

“We knew this was a place to be, we had to be in downtown Sioux Falls,” Robertson said.

Friday the company celebrated its official grand opening after some major upgrades to the corner of 10th Street & Main Avenue.

“We’re hoping to help draw more people to Main Avenue,” Robertson said. “Its giving more people a reason to come this way.”

“This is an awesome place, they’ve got great seating, love the fireplace, love the patio, that is going to really add to downtown Sioux Falls,” patron Brant Mathiason said.

Along with this unique new setting, the Glacial Lakes Owners hope their local flare will help attract more people to Main.

“Please when you’re out, suggest a cocktail made with Glacial Lakes Distillery spirits,” Klein said. “The money you spend here will get put right back into the community and right back into the state.”

“We use local ingredients, for instance our wheat is from a local farm just north of here,” Robertson said.

A taste of South Dakota, now available right in downtown Sioux Falls.

“I am very excited to have the distillery side going in South Dakota, there’s so much growth in that, many great flavors, anything to bolster local flavors is great,” Mathiason said.



Along with its own spirits and cocktails, Glacial Lakes Distillery and Brewhouse is also serving craft beer from around the region.

