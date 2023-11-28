SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO)–After a holiday weekend filled with shopping, Tuesday is all about giving. Giving Tuesday has become a popular tradition for many families and nonprofits who rely on this year-end push for donations.

How the crunch in the economy is impacting charitable giving this year in tonight’s Your Money Matters.

“People are tightening their belts, starting to watch a little more what they’re spending their money on and who they’re giving their money to,” Sioux Empire United Way President & CEO Alan H Turner II said.

The Sioux Empire United Way can feel the difference in some of the pledges coming in for the year.

“We’re seeing some campaigns where companies have stepped up, 10, 15, 20 percent, other companies saying it’s hitting our employees the most and they’re base-lining, others are down,” Turner said.

The United Way is hearing a similar theme from the 35 different nonprofit agencies they support in the Sioux Empire: giving may be slowing down, just as needs in the community are increasing.

“With the population growing, the problems will continue to grow,” Turner said.

“Nonprofits are facing many of those same issues, we work with food banks and food pantries across the state. The price of food has gone up so much as it has for everybody,” Eric McDowell with SD Gives said.

South Dakota Gives is in its 6th year of organizing a state-wide Giving Tuesday campaign, helping to support more than 400 non-profit organizations across the state through gifts of all sizes.

“Five, dollars, 50 dollars 100 dollars, those gifts can go a long way. Especially on the day of giving, those gifts can go a long way,” McDowell said.

“Even if you’re not able to make a monetary donation now, reach out and volunteer, this is another way to reach out and support our community and it fits people who can give 5 or 100 dollars or whatever you have,” Patrick Gale, the VP for Community Investment at the Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation said.

The Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation just kicked off the Giving Depot, an online community forum where nonprofits can post their current needs that people can fill through monetary donations and volunteering.

“Right now there are over 70 opportunities on there so if you have a passion for the arts, or other various charities, this is one more push to help community,” Gale said.

While the number of people making donations may be slightly down across the U.S., these organizations say the Sioux Falls community remains incredibly generous. some of the largest donors with more disposable income are taking more of a lead in giving during this economic crunch.