Gist Wine Shop opening May 12th in downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new wine shop will open next week in downtown Sioux Falls. The owner of Gist Wine Shop is a South Dakota native who is bringing her experience working in the California wine industry back to her hometown.

“If you like kind of that fuller richer Napa style, this is a good one to go with,” Owner Mel Guse said.

Mel Guse loves to talk about wine.

“I think conversation is wine of the things when people walk in here, starting a conversation around, what do you like to drink or what are you interested in?” Guse said.

It’s a conversation she hopes to have with many customers when her new shop opens next week.

“I’d always dreamed of owning a wine shop some day,” Guse said. “I moved back to Sioux Falls in 2019 and just some of the producers I’d been working with when I was living in San Francisco and when I moved to Minneapolis, weren’t available here. So a lot of the wines in this shop are the idea of new California wines, people who are doing different varietals from different regions all over California and introducing them to people here.”

This experienced sommelier is buying wines you won’t find in many other places, with a focus on small, family owned wineries.

“It’s these smaller, husband and wife teams, family wineries that are producing really great wine,” Guse said.

She says all of the products you’ll find in her shop come down to the gist of wine making.

“The selections I have here are really more of a hands-off approach with low intervention wines, indigenous yeast fermentation, a really hands off approach, using neutral wood,” Muse said.

A unique take on wine you’ll be able to try in this new shop.

“I will be offering wines by the glass so people can try different wines, I hope to get to a point too where we can do some classes and tastings,” Guse said.

Gist Wine Shop opens next Wednesday. The store will also have a personalized monthly wine subscription service for people wanting to try new wines on a regular basis.