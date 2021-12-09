Giliberto’s moves to new Minnesota Avenue location, plans Mexican Ice Cream shop for former space

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls’ original Giliberto’s Taco shop on Minnesota Avenue now has a new home… right next door.



This week Giliberto’s opened in the former Wendy’s building, with some big future plans for their original space next door.

In its nearly seven years in Sioux Falls, Giliberto’s has become a fast local favorite.

“It’s just the quality of the food and the authenticity,” Giliberto’s fan John Rosenberg said.

“I was born and raised in Arizona, and this is the closest thing to good authentic Mexican food,” Giliberto’s fan Tami Sanders said.

While there are several Sioux Falls locations now, Giliberto’s first came to town in the former Long John Silvers on Minnesota avenue, but this week they officially moved next door.

“They have a bigger parking lot, they have a drive-thru, a big kitchen,” Giliberto’s Owner Ana Coconi said.

More room to serve even more customers near downtown Sioux Falls.

“It looks like it’s laid out well, the other place the traffic pattern was a little more difficult to negotiate,” Rosenberg said.

The move also gives Giliberto’s’ the opportunity to open a new venture in its former building.

“It will be a Mexican ice cream shop, with ice creams made with a lot of fresh fruit and then ice popsicles with a lot of fresh fruit, everything fresh,” Coconi said.

Coconi plans to hand make all of the ice cream herself. She hopes to open the ice cream shop this spring after a major remodel of the original Giliberto’s.

“It will be very different, lots of corners, lots of pictures with all the things we are going to have there,” Coconi said.

And as this new venture takes off, Coconi hopes the community will embrace her Mexican ice cream as much as they have loved her and her husband’s family cooking.

“Yeah, we are very thankful with everybody here in Sioux Falls because they have always been really nice to us, to the employees,” Coconi said. “I’m really thankful they could make our dreams come true”

With this new location’s drive thru, people are encouraged to order ahead online or by phone and pick up their order at the drive-thru window.

Coconi said she is also looking for more staff to join the team at Giliberto’s.