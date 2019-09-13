Getting help with home repairs

Local contractors are slammed right now with all of the work coming in. We talk with the President of the Home Builders Association of the Sioux Empire about how he suggests you handle home damage.

Some people survived this week’s storms with just a few shingles missing. Others were left with not much more than the foundation of their home.

Dusty Ralllis, with Rallis Construction, says the most common issues have to do with water seeping in.

“Sealing in the openings. Whether it’s through the roof or through the windows or doors, or whatever may have caused the damage from the storm,” said Rallis.

Rallis says people have been very understanding when trying to call contractors.

The short building season, mixed with this unexpected emergency, means a lot of local builders are busy. That doesn’t mean you should trust anyone who knocks on your door.

“You want to do business with a local contractor. You don’t want some fly by night person that rolls into town, chasing the next storm. If there is an issue, repairs aren’t made correctly, who ya gonna call,” said Rallis.

When it comes to the minor damage, some people may feel up to the challenge of fixing it themselves. Rallis suggests getting a professional to look at your home, anyway, just in case.

“There are some homeowners that may be competent and understand like minimal repair that they need to do. But for the most part I would recommend contacting a professional. Have them come out and take a look at the project that you’ve got. The problems that may arise. Just in case they don’t see something,” said Rallis.

For licensed contractors, you can find a list of HBASE members online.