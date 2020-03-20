Gas prices dropping in KELOLAND and across the country

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Gas prices are dropping across the country and here in KELOLAND despite what AAA calls increasing demand for gas and decreasing reserves in the United States.

Two-thirds of all states are seeing double-digit price drops at the pump right now. Here in Sioux Falls, you can find gas below $2 a gallon.

“It’s pretty nice. Definitely nice. It doesn’t hurt when you’re filling up the tank anymore. So I guess that’s pretty nice and convenient and hopefully it goes lower,” Samuel Espinoza said.

Espinoza moved here from California two months ago. He says the already low prices that could fall even more are surprising.

“Being from California, no. It’s impossible. When I left it was almost $4. I think the lowest I’ve ever seen it, at least over there, is like two-something,” Espinoza said.

Kent Wissink thinks it’s one of a few positive things happening at the moment as the country battles the coronavirus.

“You can’t really go anywhere on a vacation. You can’t take a cruise or anything. It’s a positive. You’ve got to dwell on the positives and enjoy what you can get,” Wissink said.

He and Espinoza are taking things day-by-day and focusing on the good.

“I’m not trying to get scared about it. I’m trying to live my life. Go on with everything and take my precautions,” Wissink said.

“It’s kind of nice, refreshing. When there’s lots of chaos right now, seeing gas like at $1 is not bad at all,” Espinoza said.

According to AAA, 11 states now have gas prices at $2 a gallon or less.