Gap, Banana Republic closing Empire Mall stores

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Gap and Banana Republic locations at the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls are closing for good this week.
A former local employee tells KELOLAND News the stores closed because of COVID-19 back in March and have never re-opened to customers.
Gap corporate offices confirm the two Sioux Falls stores will not be reopening but the Athleta store at the Empire Mall will continue to stay open.
The company also released the following statement:
Following the tremendous impact COVID-19 has had on our business while our stores were closed, the company is looking thoughtfully at our real estate to support the best path forward and will be closing several cross-brand stores across the Gap Inc. fleet. We are committed to quickly and decisively address stores that are underperforming and review lease agreements that don’t fit our vision for the future of Gap Inc. We are confident these closures will strengthen the health of our family of brands moving forward. Whenever a store closes, we work closely with the store teams to transfer them to other opportunities within the Gap Inc. family of brands.
KELOLAND News reached out to the Empire Mall for comment but have not heard back at this time.