Game Chest moving, again

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Game Chest is a local store selling unique board games in Sioux Falls. While they’ve only been open two years, they’ve moved locations 4 times! We find out where they’re heading and why?

Like the pieces on a board game, Game Chest has been moving around a lot. Amanda Wermers and her husband started out with a pop-up shop.

They then took a small space in the Jones 421 building, before a larger option opened up down the hall.

“We fill it up every Friday, every Saturday. If we have a tournament we have to tell other people they have to find other places to play games, and we never want to do that,” Wermers said. “Even with all of the modifications we were making, It just isn’t, it’s not feasible for us to stay here.”

That’s why after 2 years of hopping around, Game Chest will land at a different home in downtown Sioux Falls next week.

“We’re very excited because the space has its own parking lot. It has private gaming rooms. It has tournament space, plus a play space. So if for some reason we were just so packed and somebody was having a birthday party and a tournament and a couple came in and said hey can we play some games here? We should have space for everybody without any problem,” said Wermers.

This new location, near Sunshine foods, will be a fresh start for the owners, who hope to make the space even more inviting very soon.

“We’re going to hopefully do renovations and improvements to the building in the spring. This year we haven’t done really anything. It’s kind of old wallpaper, old paint job. We just really want to get in before Christmas,” said Wermers.

Game Chest will open in it’s new location at 409 South 2nd Avenue on October 5th. They will be busy moving and hosting SiouxperCon this weekend!