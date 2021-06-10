Fuzziwig’s Candy Factory opening in Sioux Falls Scheels Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Like a kid in a candy store: it’s a well-known feeling of joy and delight that’s earned its own expression over the years. Now a local Sioux Falls retailer is opening a new opportunity for people of all ages to experience that feeling all over again.
“We’ve got about 250 bulk candy styles, the Jelly Bellys, there’s 22 styles of that,” Scheels Candy Specialist Melissa Needles said.
Fuzziwig’s is filled with all kinds of unique and usual treats for people of all ages.
“I think it’s pretty cool,” 11-year-old Emma Hannon said.
“Fuzziwig’s offers kind of a jump back into your past; it’s very nostalgic,” Needles said. “Just everything that’s going to bring kids and their families together to just kind of check out the past.”
The store inside Scheels also incorporates some of the same handmade treats Sioux Falls customers have always enjoyed along with some new handmade options.
“Our fudge maker is really excited she gets to be a part of this too,” Needles said. “Bavarian nuts and we’re dipping our own chocolate and making caramel apples.”
Fuzziwig’s is focused on service and safety with its grand opening this Saturday.
“We put a lot of thought and effort into making sure that our bins are ready for kids that are going to want to stick their hands in there to get a treat. So we have a lot of helpers walking around helping kids to pick their candies,” Needles said.
Fuzziwig’s officially opens this Saturday inside the Sioux Falls Scheels.
You also have a few hours left to enter a contest for a chance to win a years supply of free candy.
