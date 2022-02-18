SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Earlier this week the Eye on KELOLAND took a look at how the population growth in Sioux Falls is impacting health care. While all areas of medicine are seeing a lot of growth right now, the orthopedics department at Avera has drastically expanded in just five years.

“We were getting feedback from the emergency room and our family doctors saying we’d really like to have orthopedics as part of our overall clinical practice,” David Flicek, the President, and CEO of the Avera McKennan Hospital & University Center said.

About five years ago, Avera Health decided to add specialized orthopedic care as an option for patients.

“We’ve been heavily recruiting for the last five years,” Flicek said.

That recruitment took off incredibly fast and is still growing strong.

“Five years ago they started with two surgeons and when I joined about three years ago there were 12 surgeons at that time, now we’re at 22 physicians plus another 22 advanced practice providers that specialize in orthopedics,” Avera Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Travis Liddell said.

Dr. Travis Liddell has been an orthopedic surgeon in the Sioux Falls area for nearly nine years but says Avera’s investment in their orthopedic department is helping to recruit so many specialized providers.

“It’s really nice to have a building like this that is so bright and state of the art in terms of equipment we have here,” Liddell said. “We’ve been able to find people with really good experience, decades of experience really, a lot of really good patient care reputations.”

Some of those doctors already have a strong reputation in Sioux Falls, with two out of six of last year’s newly hired orthopedic doctors moving to Avera from Sanford Health.

“It’s always nice when we find people from the area, it’s also nice when we find people from all across the country,” Liddell said.

Even with all of the recent growth, Avera’s orthopedic team is still in recruitment mode to keep up with the growing demand.

“We just keep hitting those projections years and years ahead of time. This building we are already at production levels here we thought we wouldn’t be getting to for 5 to 6 years after the building opens. The demand has been nothing short of jaw-dropping honestly,” Liddell said.

The increased patient volume is leading to more subspecialties coming into the Orthopedic team, providing local access to even more specialized procedures in the Sioux Falls area.

“We’re seeing more demand for what used to be more specialized niche things that used to get sent out of the city to Omaha or Minneapolis,” Liddell said.

“Subspecialties like orthopedic trauma, orthopedic hand, orthopedic shoulder, joints, really every modality that’s needed, ” Flicek said.

Flicek says the growth in this specialty field is not just in surgeries for Avera, but in their integrated clinical approach to orthopedics including rehab, physical therapy, equipment and everything patients may need through every step of their orthopedic care.