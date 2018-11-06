Your Money Matters

Friend Or Foe: Scam Appears To Come From Acquaintance

Posted: Nov 06, 2018 07:56 AM CST

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Watch out for more sophisticated scams.  Jessie Schmidt with the Better Business Bureau says there's an uptick in people trying to steal your money over the holidays. 

"We're going to start to see this amp up a little bit during the holidays and die down a little bit then amp up again when people start to go on vacation," Schmidt said.

A recent email caught her eye.  It appeared to be from someone she knew, asking her if she was free for a moment. 

Once Schmidt responded, the scammer asked if she could purchase iTunes cards and then reimburse her.

"If you have any question, you should pick up the telephone and make a phone call or go into your address book and make sure the emails match," Schmidt said.

Schmidt also says you should be wary if people ask you to give them money in unusual ways, such as through iTunes gift cards. 

