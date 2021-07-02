Freddy’s, Wendy’s, Waxing the City, BlueTide Car Wash and MUCH more coming to Dawley Farm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As traffic picks up on Highway 100, business is booming even more than usual at Dawley Farm Village.

“The opening of the interchange at 90 and 100 really, really helped that traffic flow and the traffic patterns, our retailers have said they’re very pleased with sales and the increases that they’ve seen since then,” Vice President of Commercial Real Estate for Lloyd Companies and Dawley Farms agent Raquel Blount said.



That success is helping secure several new businesses in this eastside development, like Freddy’s Steakburgers and Fries, entering the Sioux Falls market for the first time.



“We’re very excited about that, their position in the development will be in between the Wendy’s that’s under construction now and the current Buffalo Wild Wings,” Blount said.

These fast-food restaurants are going up right across from the newest addition to the main retail strip; that part of the development is also filling up fast, with Waxing the City planning to open soon.



“We have one strip mall under construction right now where there are multiple offers on all of the space in that building. Then we have two other parcels that are under contract for strip malls that are already filling up,” Blount said.



While the main retail development of Dawley Farms is filling up fast, the entire 300-acre property only has about 10 percent of the land left for sale, that’s all the way between Arrowhead Parkway (10th Street) and 26th Street.



“It’s really fun to see us get to this critical point where we really are marketing just a few lots north of 18th Street and we really are focusing on phase two of the development, which is the land south of 18th Street,” Blount said.



The new $34 million Avera health center broke ground along 26th street last month. Now a new vision clinic plans to build next door.



“We also have a group that’s under contract for the land next to the vision clinic that hopefully in the next three months we’ll be able to announce who that is,” Blount said.



The services are also being attracted to Dawley Farms by the growing housing options; a builder just purchased 10 acres to add 30 new single family and twin homes to the development near the Dublin Square Townhomes and the new Carlton building that’s going up just south of 18th Street.



“That building will have not only apartments, but also mixed-use development with space for services like hair, specialty medical, dry cleaners, services that could support all of that housing growth out in the area,” Blount said.



BlueTide Car Wash will also build along 18th Street near the new Glo Hotel, services also supported by employees of the Capital Card services that opened its office last year. Now a new office space will be going up in the land north of that building, drawing even more people to Dawley Farm.



“We’ll get that critical traffic flow, that everyday people on site traveling through the development, the ability to have the services and the restaurants and the retail and bring all of that together,” Blount said.

The Wendy’s under construction in Dawley Farm hopes to open yet this year. The Freddy’s restaurant hopes to start construction late this summer or early fall to be open sometime next year.