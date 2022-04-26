SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another new national brand is now open in Sioux Falls as Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers opened in Dawley Farms Tuesday. It’s the latest in a long string of new dining options in the far eastern corner of town.



“We love Freddy’s; we used to go Freddy’s in Omaha all the time and would make a special trip there,” Sioux Falls resident Madison Kobernusz said.

“I used to live in Arizona and we had a Freddy’s down there,” Sioux Falls resident Jake DeJong said.

Hundreds of eager customers are thrilled to see this national franchise finally come to town.

“I was excited, my mom actually texted me and I was like, oh we’ve got to go right when it opens,” DeJong said.

“We fell in love with South Dakota, fell in love with the people and knew this would be a good flagship location for us,” Freddy’s Regional Director Alex Carney said.

This is the first South Dakota location for the regional Freddy’s franchise owners but there will soon be a second location underway near the Empire Mall.

“We’re hoping to break ground really soon. Within the month I would say realistically, so we’ll be open in the 4th quarter this year,” Carney said.

They also plan to bring their signature steak burgers and custards to Rapid City sometime next year, spreading the Freddy’s fandom across KELOLAND.

“They have a good variety, a different type of burger and different fries than most other places,” DeJong said.

Freddy’s is the latest location where you can find a sweet treat or new dining option on the east side of Sioux Falls, options that were much more limited just a few years ago.

“It was pretty much Culvers and that was about it,” Madison Kobernusz said. “It’s really great to have something else on the east side of town.”

Development has been booming at Dawley farms for the past two years, attracting more national names like Wendy’s and Jersey Mikes to Sioux Falls’ east side.

“There’s a lot of new development here; all the pad sites are spoken for,” Carney said.

Freddy’s already has 50 new employees and is continuing to hire more; it’s a similar story at all of the new eating establishments in the east side development.