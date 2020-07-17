Foundation Park moving up construction to attract major tenant

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Development Foundation is moving ahead construction of the full Foundation Court roadway at Foundation Park in hopes of securing a deal with a major potential tenant.

Bob Mundt, the President & CEO of the Sioux Falls Development Foundation, said they are readying the park for a potential tenant they are in the running for, but have not yet secured. He could not share any details about the company at this time but said if they do secure a deal, the potential tenant would take a significant portion of the roughly 150 to 175 acres of available land left at Foundation Park.

Mundt says completing the roadway is a project they had already planned to do, but are just moving up the timeline to help prepare the land for development if they do secure this new major tenant.

Grading is already underway for the new construction work at Foundation Park. Mundt says infrastructure and rough work will happen this fall and by next spring, the fully paved loop in Foundation Court should be complete.