SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A major nationwide recall of several lines Similac baby formula began in February; now more than two months later, it’s still putting a major strain on the availability of all baby formula.

“There are so many things as a parent that can add increased stress. When you can’t find the food that your child eats every day, it’s a tremendous addition,” Sanford Pediatrician Jennifer Haggar said.

The empty formula aisles have been a constant stressor for many parents since the recall began in February.

“Every week we continue trying to order the product and it has gotten a little better the past couple of weeks, but obviously still a challenge,” Lewis Drug Stores Infant Formula Buyer Andy W. Middlen said.

While Similac’s production is still down, many retailers like Lewis Drug have looked to add new brands to their lineup but aren’t finding any brands with availability right now.

“Considering we have a very small number of formula providers, when you take everyone who is using one brand and ask them to use others, it really has put strain on using most types of formula,” Sanford Pediatrician Jennifer Haggar said.

Dr. Haggar has had daily conversations for weeks with parents who are dealing with the challenges of constantly switching formulas based on what’s available.

“You might see more gas, might see more spit up, might see some change in stool, even those little changes seem to have an impact on small babies,” Dr. Haggar said.

While healthy infants can handle the changes without any major impacts, Dr. Haggar says her medically challenged patients on specialized formulas are seeing some of the biggest issues with this ongoing shortage.

“Specifically patients with special medical conditions really may need to be working with their doctors to find what they need,” Dr. Haggar said.

While the shortages have been severe for more than two months, Middlen says there may be hope on the horizon.

“We heard from the manufacturer that the plant that was affected by this recall is close to being back up to running at full capacity, so that should help,” Middlen said. “I would hope within the next month or so, this shelf should be double what it is now.”

Dr. Haggar says despite the shortage, the most important thing is not to dilute baby formula.

“Please continue to mix your formula the way the instructions say. Because diluting or trying to create some alternative can be much more dangerous for your child than just having to switch to a different brand,” Dr. Haggar said.