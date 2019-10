SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A long-time Sioux Falls business owner has died.

Gustaf’s Greenery operated in Sioux Falls for 42 years. When the shop closed at the end of 2018, owner Pat Gustaf said he was retiring for health reasons after going through chemo treatments for cancer.

Gustaf died recently; according to an obituary, a visitation will be held for him on Friday, November 1, with burial happening on Saturday, November 2.