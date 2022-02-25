SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Forbes Magazine has named Good Samaritan Society one of America’s Best Employers in 2022.

The Sioux Falls-based senior care non-profit employs 15,000 people across 22 states. Why so many of their employees have high reviews for the organization.

“Over the last two years of the pandemic, long-term care has been impacted probably more so than any other industry,” Rochelle Rindells, the Vice President of Nursing and Clinical Services at Good Samaritan Society said.

Despite high turnover in the health care field during the pandemic, the Good Samaritan Employees surveyed by Forbes magazine had only positive things to say about their workplace.

“Its extremely important for us to be able to reinvest into our employees and I think that sets us apart as an employer,” Rindells said.

Rindells says retaining employees is vital to giving quality care.

“Continuity of care is really important,” Rindells said. “To have the same caregivers with residents every day, day in and day out so residents are able to recognize who their caregivers are.”

It’s why the organization has invested millions into raising wages, improving flexibility and providing other incentives to help their staff feel valued.

“They offer better pay, they’ve allowed me to grow in my career and have encouraged me to go back to school and they are assisting with that, so you really can’t beat that,” Jenna Szymanski, an LPN at Good Samaritan Society’s Luther Manor in Sioux Falls said.

While those logistics are a big part of her job satisfaction, Luther Manor nurse Jenna Szymanski says the heart of the Good Sam organization is what makes her love coming to work every day.

“The residents, it’s all about the residents,” Szymanski said. “They make it fun to come to work, doing activities with them, making bonds that last more than just clocking out of work…we’re more like a family.”

A family feeling that has more Good Sam employees inviting their friends and family to come join them at work.

“There are multiple instances where several family members work for Good Sam, either in the same location or across the Good Sam organization,” Rindells said. “My own mother was a nurse in this very building for nearly 40 years for Good Samaritan.”

The Forbes Magazine ranking is based on a survey of 60,000 employees across the U.S.; Good Sam says their organization was the only long-term care provider to make the list of America’s best mid-sized employers.