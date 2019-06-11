Your Money Matters

Forbes names Avera best-in-state employer

Jun 11, 2019

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 09:00 AM CDT

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Forbes named Avera as South Dakota's top in-state employers for 2019. 

The health system based in Sioux Falls is also ranked as a top 20 employer in Minnesota as well. The results are from an independent survey of 80,000 employees working for companies employing at least 500 people in the United States. Only nine companies qualified for South Dakota. 

Employees were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. 
South Dakota State University was ranked second. 

To see the full list from Forbes, visit Forbes' website. 
 

