Food trucks thrive in Downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Downtown Sioux Falls is full of shops and restaurants, but not everyone is inside a permanent building. We head downtown to find out how food trucks are changing this part of town.

From block parties, to cook-offs… Downtown Sioux Falls is a busy place in the summer. That’s also when you’ll find a lot of food trucks popping up!

“Food trucks have just become a great chance for people in the community to experience another part of the downtown dining scene,” DTSF Comminication Coordinator, Sadie Swier, said.

Sadie Swier with Downtown Sioux Falls Inc. says the growth of food trucks has been fun to watch.

Not only does this prime location help the mobile businesses, they also bring crowds of their own to different events.

“Whenever we talk about different food trucks, or if we have one food truck that keeps appearing at different events, they’re very excited. Or they say, oh yes! This one is coming back, that’s awesome,” Swier said.

Whether you’re looking for barbeque or a snow cone, you’ll probably find something new to try out of a truck in Downtown Sioux Falls.

“There are so many food trucks that offer a great variety of food you might not find right here in South Dakota, or Sioux Falls even. And it’s been so great to see food trucks that we’ve had that were very popular at many events, and to see them become brick and mortar restaurants,” Swier said.

Of course one of the biggest food truck gatherings is First Friday in Downtown Sioux Falls! Which is happening this Friday night.

In tonight’s Eye On KELOLAND, we’ll hear from a few food truck owners about how they make a mobile business succeed.