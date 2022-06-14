SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — To help kick off pride weekend, a new LGBTQ owned Sioux Falls restaurant is hosting its grand opening Friday night with a special community event featuring a free pro wrestling match.

What you’ll find inside the new Flying Santo restaurant in the Jones building in tonight’s Your Money Matters.



“I think the Jones building is one of the coolest buildings I’ve ever been in. Lots of interesting endeavors…one of those buildings that’s an incubator for success,” Flying Santos owner Doug Sager said.

Sager and his husband Abe Castro moved from California to Sioux Falls in 2020.



“It’s not only exceeded our expectations. it feels like we’re in some type of utopia,” Sager said of Sioux Falls.



The California couple fell in love with the former Papa Woody’s space in the Jones building and is now working to combine some of their California passions, with Abe’s Mexican culture and some local Sioux Falls food and art.



“The murals were done by the local artist that goes by Jillian Artistry,” Sager said. “She did a knockout job; we’ve gotten so many wonderful compliments on her murals here.”



“The artwork is incredible, it’s so Sioux Falls, having local art, local food, and something that’s connected to a different culture. I think it’s just everything we love in this city,” Jones building regular customer Brianna Schreurs said.



Schreurs works very close to the Jones building and is excited to have yet another option for lunch.



“I think one thing we’re missing in the Jones building is quick grab and go food so I hope tacos is a good alternative for that,” Schreurs said.

“What you’re going to find on our menu is simple, affordable, and really with the flavor of northern Mexico,” Sager said.



Sager and Castro are also bringing their California roots of farm to table to their Sioux Falls restaurant.



“Today we’re going to feature Orange Creek Farms, also Cornucopia, we’re serving their chicken, Orange Creek serving their pork and their sirloin, then Mary’s Kitchen we’re serving her parsley today,” Sager said.



Sager says their goal is to source most of their ingredients from different local farms and producers.



The Flying Santo Taco bar will start out serving breakfast and lunch, providing a quick affordable option for people who live and work downtown.

“Yes there is inflation right now, but we really feel like we can still buy affordable food,” Sager said.

Flying Santo is hosting a grand opening Friday night from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a free professional wrestling match outside the Jones building.

Their regular business hours will be Tuesday through Friday serving breakfast from 6:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. And serving brunch on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The restaurant hopes to open for evening meals in the future but is still trying to hire enough staff to be able to expand their hours.