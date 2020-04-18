Flyboy hiring, Stensland adapting during pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A lot of local businesses are having to adjust to life during the pandemic. While some are changing how they sell product to customers, Flyboy Donuts is also figuring out how to open new stores during this tough time.

Instead of closing up shops, Ben Duenwald with Flyboy Donuts is hoping to add more. This location at 57th and Sycamore could open mid-May depending on the COVID-19 rules at that time in Sioux Falls.

Holsen: It’s probably kind of a weird thing to be hiring during a pandemic?

Duenwald: We’re looking forward to the future, as most people are, knowing that this is just a blip in time that we’ll look back on. We know that we’re going to be growing a lot this year. So we have to kind of get past this little gap in time because if we don’t take advantage of this time we’re going to be wishing we would have.

Duenwald says in-store business is down right now but donut deliveries are picking up. Flyboy is also joining forces with Stensland for a combined shop across from Roosevelt High School at 41st and Sertoma. Stensland hoped to be in by May 1st but that’s now getting pushed to the end of May. They’ll be joined by Flyboy there in July if all goes well.

Holsen: Is this pandemic hurting you guys or are you adapting?

Stensland: We’re adapting. I think in the long run, after it’s all said and done, I think it’s really going to benefit us.

General Manager Mark Stensland says his shops on west and east 41st Street have morphed into mini-grocery stores.

“We’re very fortunate we have a groceries license because people are coming in and getting milk and ice cream. The quarted ice cream. Pizzas, homemade pizzas. We’re starting to do these take and bake homemade meals. We’ve got a supplier for eggs. We’ve been selling a lot more of all that stuff,” Stensland said.

Selling it online and on the phone and offering curbside pickup has helped. Meanwhile Flyboy is utilizing independent drivers to boost its delivery services. When it comes to its stores, Duenwald plans on hiring 15 new people this year.

“It’s exciting. In this moment of pause, my mind is still going 100-miles-an-hour,” Duenwald said.

