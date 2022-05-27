SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For many families, Memorial Day Weekend is all about getting out on the lake, but one local business makes sure anyone staying in Sioux Falls can also enjoy some time out on the water.

This will be the 3rd summer the owner of Flow and Paddle has taken her passion for yoga out on the water at Lake Lorraine.

“When Flow and Paddle isn’t open I teach yoga at AMT,” Flow and Paddle owner Cassandra Willett said. “Here on the lake we do classes for stand-up paddleboard, we do SUP yoga which is stand-up paddleboard yoga.”

“It’s just so much fun, they instruct us very well so you’re comfortable getting out on the water,” Flow and Paddle customer Hope Vandekop said.

Vandekop has enjoyed the past two seasons going out on the lake.

“I think its great to have a nice clean water area that we can go to around Sioux Falls, that’s hard to find sometimes,” Vandekop said.

Not just anyone can come out on the water at Lake Lorraine, the only way to bring any kind of watercraft out to this private lake is to go through Flow and Paddle.

“We are open every day, we will have walk-up hours during the weekends only, so Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to about 8 p.m.,” Willett said.

Flow and Paddle has seen an increase in business every summer as Lake Lorraine continues to grow.

“We just had Dave and Busters open, that’s definitely a great asset to us, just with more people coming around the lake. There’s also new condos are going up and the new apartments,” Willett said.

And with more people living on Lake Lorraine, Flow and Paddle is bringing some lake life to the central Sioux Falls development.

“It just gives people something to do besides just stroll around the one mile walk around the lake,” Willett said.

“The water is clean so you get to see turtles and some other wildlife out there. It’s a lot of fun,” Vandekop said.

Flow and Paddle is open every day by appointment and has walk-up rentals all day Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Along with stand-up paddleboards they also have kayaks, paddle boats and the megalodon, a multi-person paddleboard for group events.