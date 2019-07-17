Floating to success

With nicer weather, people in KELOLAND like to take advantage of the great outdoors. A new business in town is hoping to take that love of nature and float to success. We wade out on the water to see how yoga and paddle boards work together.

From a distance, this may look pretty difficult. But even first timers say, it’s not bad.

“It’s really easy, and I have bad balance,” said Flow and Paddle student, Becky Washnoc.

Becky Washnoc saw a post on Facebook about Flow and Paddle classes and decided to check it out for herself. This yoga on a paddle board is a whole new experience, even for this fitness lover.

“It feels like you’re floating. It’s hard to explain. Floating and it’s peaceful,” said Washnoc.

The mastermind behind Flow and Paddle is Cassandra Willett. She drove out to San Diego to learn from experts how to teach this specific form of exercise.

Now, three weeks into her new business, Willett is offering SUP, or Stand Up Paddleboard, classes; which focus on core strength, balance and flexibility.

“It’s going good. People have been very interested. It’s just really hard with people’s schedules knowing when to come out, so lately I’ve been trying to come out every morning and every evening, just to get out there for people,” said Flow and Paddle Certified Trainer, Cassandra Willett.

She’s also fighting the elements, like wind, rain and algae levels. That’s why she makes sure to update social media and her website regularly.

Taking part is simple… just show up! Willett provides the life jackets and boards for each class, which range from $20 to $30 lesson.

She wants to make this unique form of exercise accessible and fun for all ages.

“It can definitely be hard, challenging, on the water on the board. The thing about it, a lot of the moves are modified. So they’re modified in a way where we’re not getting off the balance too much. And to start off it’s really gentle, slow, half the style yoga,” said Willett.

“It was awesome. Very peaceful. It’s relaxing and I mean we weren’t going very fast or anything but you can tell it will be a great workout,” said Washnoc.

Willett is also offering rentals for her gear to use whenever she’s out on the water. However, she does suggest people take a beginner class first.