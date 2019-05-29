Fleet Farm is ready for business 5 Photos Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. View Gallery Fleet Farm opens in Sioux Falls on Friday; KELOLAND News [ + - ] Video Gallery Fleet Farm in Sioux Falls Fleet Farm opens in Sioux Falls on Friday; KELOLAND News The store is off Interstate 29 at Benson Road; KELOLAND News Fleet Farm planned to hire more than 200 people to work at the Sioux Falls store; KELOLAND News The store is 185,000 square feet ; KELOLAND News This is the first Fleet Farm in South Dakota; KELOLAND News

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- A new store on the north side of Sioux Falls is ready for business!

Fleet Farm off Interstate 29, near the Sanford Sports Complex, will be open to the public on Friday. This is the first Fleet Farm in the state.

We take a look inside and talk with the Fleet Farm CEO about why they chose to come to Sioux Falls.

After 60 years in business, there are only 43 Fleet Farm stores in the U.S.. CEO Derick Prelle says that's a decision the Midwest-based business made on purpose.

"We're not that many stores. We like to be part of our community, and we think that resonates well with the Midwest," said Prelle.

So what sets Fleet Farm apart from other outdoors and home repair stores?

"We view Fleet Farm as one of America's most unique retailers. In fact, our most loyal customers have a saying for us. Which is, if you can't find it at Fleet Farm you probably didn't need it," said Prelle.

Everything from the kitchen sink, to hunting blinds, and even a wood fire stove line the aisles of Fleet Farm.

They also try to make sure their products are customized to the location they serve. For example, Prelle says they've been stocking up more pheasant hunting gear in the Sioux Falls store than anywhere else.

"Whether it's outdoors or fixing things in your home, to your garden to your boat to your car. Whether it's taking care of your family. Clothing, housewares, even nuts, candy and snacks," said Prelle.

Another thing Prelle says makes Fleet Farm unique is the community involvement. Something he believes will be clear to the community very soon.

"We have events all the time from our famous Toy Land event, which is a great way to open the holiday season. To supporting hunting and fishing events in the community. You're going to see Fleet Farm out and about. Again, we don't have many stores, so we like to really be involved when we build a store like this," said Prelle.

If you couldn't tell from the video, the store is pretty big at 185,000 square feet. There's also an auto center and outdoor section with garden and yard products.

Fleet Farm will have a grand opening for the public on Friday.