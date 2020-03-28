Fitness equipment retailers see huge jump in sales due to COVID-19 closures

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This season of quarantine has been incredibly busy for grocery stores and major retailers who stock essential household goods. Its also been a very busy two weeks for a much more specialized retailer across the country.

“A new gym shuts down everyday it seems like,” Push Pedal Pull Fitness and Exercise Equipment manager Mike Boetel said.



With thousands of people missing their daily workout at the gym, its creating some big business for in-home fitness equipment retailers.



“We’ve been in business since 1985 and probably the last 10 days have possibly been our most busy times here at the store,” Boetel said.



“The numbers are off the charts,” Johnson Fitness and Wellness Store Manager Kale Connealy said. “We’ve seen a 200% increase since last March, all due to this virus, so its pretty crazy right now.”

For the past 10 days, Fitness retailers in Sioux Falls and around the country have seen a constant flow of new customers.

“People are coming in and they’re just very uncertain about how long this is all going to last, so trying to scoop up as much equipment as possible at the time being and try to get the workouts done and keep the mind and body sharp right now,” Connealy said.

“You can kind of see all of these empty spaces around here, its usually full. We’ve already reloaded our floor models. We’ve probably sold over half of our floor models already and re-put them in, so ya its busy,” Boetel said.

The clearing out of floor models is a big change from their usual business of orders and deliveries, but this instant need for equipment is quickly selling out fitness gear across the country.

“Weights and dumbbells are very hard to come by, the adjustable bow-flex and adjustable power blocks as well, very hard to come by,” Connealy said.

“We’re completely sold out on our adjustable dumbbells, completely sold out on benches, and almost completely sold out on dumbbells,” Boetel said. “I do have a truck coming early next week, so hopefully it gets here.”

Many fitness equipment manufacturers are also backed up on orders, but both Sioux Falls fitness retailers say they have a pretty decent stock in their nearby warehouses that should help replenish their quickly depleting stock.