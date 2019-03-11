First PREMIER Bank Breaking Ground On New Headquarters

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - One of the largest South Dakota employers will break ground this week on a new corporate headquarters.

First PREMIER Bank will be moving to the busy northeast corner of 14th Street and Minnesota Avenue in downtown Sioux Falls. Right now that land is vacant.

First PREMIER Bank is a locally-owned, community bank with 17 branches across eastern South Dakota.

Together with PREMIER Bankcard, PREMIER employs 2,400 people in South Dakota

The groundbreaking will be on Thursday at 3:00 p.m.

