Your Money Matters

First PREMIER Bank Breaking Ground On New Headquarters

By:

Posted: Mar 11, 2019 05:24 PM CDT

Updated: Mar 11, 2019 05:25 PM CDT

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - One of the largest South Dakota employers will break ground this week on a new corporate headquarters. 

First PREMIER Bank will be moving to the busy northeast corner of 14th Street and Minnesota Avenue in downtown Sioux Falls.  Right now that land is vacant. 

First PREMIER Bank is a locally-owned, community bank with 17 branches across eastern South Dakota. 

Together with PREMIER Bankcard, PREMIER employs 2,400 people in South Dakota 

The groundbreaking will be on Thursday at 3:00 p.m. 

Stay tuned to KELOLAND News for more details. 
 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Latest News - Local

Trending Stories

Click here for full weather details!

Don't Miss

Capitol News Bureau
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol News Bureau

Emily's Hope
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Emily's Hope

KELOLAND Living Golf Tour Cards
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Living Golf Tour Cards

Alaska & Glacier Bay Cruise
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Alaska & Glacier Bay Cruise

KELOLAND Investigates
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Investigates