First National Bank’s well being initiative

A local bank is making a big investment in its employees; First National Bank recently kicked off a well being initiative.



“We know a lot of people think well being is wellness and it’s just physical, but that’s not the case,” First National Bank Employee Development Manager Angie Woolridge said.



Woolridge said it’s more than another office wellness challenge. First National Bank is working to make sure all 270 of its employees understand what it takes to fully focus on improving their well being.

“The book we’ve given to all of the employees talks about those five essential elements, there’s physical, financial, social, community and career, and it’s all about balance,” First National Bank Mortgage Banker and Well Being Committee Chair Chase Hoffman said.



The company kicked off the initiative by having all employees read the book ‘Well Being: Five Essential Elements’ and also surveying where they stand in those areas right now.

“They all took the assessment through the book, to see where they were thriving and maybe where they were struggling a little bit,” Woolridge said.

“We did a kickoff campaign, the feedback from that has been phenomenal,” Hoffman said.

Chase Hoffman is the chair of the company’s new well being committee, he and several other employees are working together to continue to foster that growth with all their co-workers.

“Most often we do two to three events a month, we try to focus them around each of those,” Hoffman said.

From fruit in the break room, to a gym in the basement and group workouts over lunch hour, First National Bank is working to help everyone focus on their own well being.

“Yes, it is something that we are investing in our employees but really that investment will come back to our customers, back to our community and back to First National Bank, because everybody has a part in well being,” Woolridge said.

From training for marathons to signing up for more community service, we spoke with several First National Bank employees who say the new well being initiative has helped motivate them to make some positive life changes.