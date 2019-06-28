FireBros light up sales with unique business model

Fireworks officially go on sale in South Dakota this week. That means roadside shops are popping up all over KELOLAND.

From the outside, it looks like your average fireworks stand. However, FireBros do things a little differently than most.

“I decided that the fireworks industry was a little behind with technology, so why not just start a business where people can view fireworks online, they can see what it does before they buy it, and then they can pick it up in store or have it delivered to their house,” said Jorgensen.

This is the fourth season for FireBros in Sioux Falls, and its customer base is exploding. They’ve expanded to two locations, are now offering delivery, and have new promotions like customizable kits.

Owner Andy Jorgensen says e-commerce has been a perfect fit with this traditional business.

“We’ve been advertising all month. So ever since June 4th we’ve been putting out videos online. There’s several of them for moms and dads, even an old man talking. So it’s been very, very popular and I’m anticipating better sales this year,” said Jorgensen.

Jorgensen says you won’t find their ads on billboards or the radio, but you will see them pop up on social media. He believes this online strategy will keep business booming for years to come.

“We’ve met our goals every single year, and obviously it’s a lot of hard work in a very small time frame, but I enjoy it so it’s fun,” said Jorgensen.

Jorgensen says even though you can buy them online ahead of time, you can also shop in their two locations like traditional stands.