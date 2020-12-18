Fire trucks made just north of Sioux Falls featured in a new video game

Fire trucks made at Rosenbauer USA, just north of Sioux Falls, are now featured in a new video game– and the company is giving away 250 free downloads this holiday season.

Firefighting simulator The Squad just launched on Steam in November.

This new worldwide video game features fire trucks made right here in South Dakota.

“All the trucks in it are 100% authentic,” Neil Chaney with Rosenbauer South Dakota said.

Chaney says a German video game developer reached out to their company to help create the game.

“Rosenbauer has been contracted by us in order to have real firefighting vehicles in there. If we’re making a real simulation with how the fireworks, also want to have real firefighting vehicles in there that actually exist so that’s where Rosenbauer comes in,” Game developer with Chronos Unterhaltungssoftware, Gregor Koch said.

“On an ongoing basis trying to advise them on the proper way to display an American fire truck, which includes the warning light synchronization, also the striping on the trucks, very customized effects for each,” Chaney said.

It’s been quite the process to create an accurate virtual version of these real-life trucks

“Started the project in 2015, in 2016 we had pictures and reference drawings from all 5 trucks,” Gregor said.

“These were real customer trucks that we built back when we started the game. We sat with our video camera we looked up down, left to right at our feet and above our head to give the most realism possible for the game,” Chaney said.

One of the trucks in the game is an exact replica of what Sioux Falls Fire Rescue uses.

“If there was a button somewhere we tried to get it exactly where it was,” Gregor said.

“If you ever wanted to know what it was like for those guys to ride in those platforms and aerials in town, this game matches perfectly,” Chaney said.

Rosenbauer USA wants more people to experience the game–they’re giving away 250 free downloads of the fire fighting simulator The Squad this week.