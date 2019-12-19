Filly Flair welcomes holiday sales

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Christmas is just a week away and many of you are probably wrapping up your holiday shopping. Filly Flair, an local online boutique, is working hard to make sure you get your gifts in time for Christmas.

From labeling packages to packing up clothing, there’s plenty going on at Filly Flair Wednesday.

Brooke Hendrickson has worked here for about six months and says business has picked up since the start of the holiday shopping season.

“Christmas season, Black Friday season, Thanksgiving season, is a lot more coming in, we have a lot more product come in, but it’s fun, I enjoy the hustle and bustle of it,” works at Filly Flair, Brooke Hendrickson said.

“The holidays are always one of our busiest seasons, so we spend three to four months in advance starting to get ready for Black Friday,” owner Laura Benson said.

Since customers order online, owner Laura Benson says they have a full staff making sure orders are sent out in a timely manner.

“We have a full team in house, 24 of us, so we have full time packers, and then intake, so we have a full team and then during the holidays we brought in a lot of extra part time help on Saturdays, nights,” Benson said.

Benson says this week they started same day shipping so people get their orders by Christmas.

“We know people are trying to get stuff for holidays,” Benson said.

And Benson says it’s even better to know people are supporting a local business.

“The number of orders, it’s just exciting to see that many people wanting to buy for Christmas through us, no matter where they live, they’re still supporting a local, small business,” Benson said.

Benson said Wednesday is probably the last day to order online if you want to get an order by Christmas. However, if you’re local you still may have a couple more days.