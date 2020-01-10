File taxes for free starting today with IRS program

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Internal Revenue Service has opened its free tax filing program.

Taxpayers whose adjusted gross income was $69,000 or less in 2019 can do their taxes now, the IRS said in a news release. The program called Free File provider will submit the return once the IRS officially opens the 2020 tax filing season on Jan. 27 and starts processing tax returns.

The IRS said many taxpayers would be eligible to use the Free File program under the adjusted gross income guideline.

Based on an IRS estimate that 70% of taxpayers are eligible for the Free File program, South Dakota had nearly 287,000 returns in fiscal year October 2017 to November 2018 that were eligible for the free program.

Only 6,778 South Dakota tax returns were filed with Free File.

Since its 2003 debut, Free File has served nearly 57 million taxpayers, saving an estimated $1.7 billion calculated using a conservative $30 tax preparation fee, the IRS said.

Free File is a public-private partnership between the Internal Revenue Service and Free File Inc. (FFI), a consortium of tax software providers who make their Free File products available.

For more information about the IRS Free File go to IRS.gov/FreeFile.