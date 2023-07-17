SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – -The ag economy remains high across the U.S., which has continued to foster competition for farmland. In tonight’s Your Money Matters, the new tool the Farmer’s Business Network just released to help farmers get a better look at ag land in their region.

While it may look a little like Google Maps, FBN’s new Acre Vision program comes with a very different take on land across the country.

“We’ve designed ours specifically to be built for the farmer,” Daniel English, GM of FBN Finance said.

Each parcel you select has detailed information.

“Let’s see what the soil types are,” English said.

That is only relevant to farmers looking to add to their agricultural operations…

“Can see planting history, what the terrain is, how the water flows on the property,” English said.

It’s information that used to take some digging to track down, if it was even available at all when farmers were looking to purchase a new piece of land.

“Cropping history certainly wasn’t available, that’s all satellite generated. Things like wetness is entirely dependent on satellite imagery and advances there,” English said.

Much of it is all public data from the USDA, but FDN’s acre vision tool has gathered it all together in an easy-to-use program that can help farmers with managing their current and future operations.

“What’s my average productivity, What can I expect to make off this land, does it have additional risk, does it de-risk my operation? Expect people using it at the point of purchase,” English said.

And when it comes to farmland purchases, those sales or plans are often not immediate, but require much more long-term considerations.

“There’s a lot of stuff where hey, this parcel isn’t for sale today, but I know 10, 20, 30 years down the road, it’s really strategic. That whole planning process to understand how their operation is going to look like for them and their children,” English said.

Acre Vision is free for all FBN members to access–the tool can also be used to help farmers compare their crop rotations and practices with other successful farms in their region.