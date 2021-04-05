Fat Kid Fillys adds second truck for 2021 Food Truck Season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The warmer weather has many food trucks emerging from their winter storage, with the full-fledged food truck season picking up in May. It’s when one KELOLAND man started his own food truck last year, right when the pandemic first hit.

“I love going to food trucks, it’s such an experience to get food from a mobile unit,” Fat Kid Fillys owner Cody Sauers said.

Cody Sauers dreamed of opening his own food truck for years.

“I was always a foodie, I grew up in the restaurant business, my grandparents owned the Nickel Plate Café here in town, so we’ve always been in the food business,” Sauers said.

When he finally got his Fat Kid Fillys food truck ready to open last spring, the pandemic hit.

“We were terrified, we had put everything we had originally into the grand opening into opening this truck,” Sauers said. “It scared us, because we didn’t know. It actually ended up benefiting us quite a bit…we were able to have curbside to-go service, so it really benefited us and kind of sky rocketed our business that way.”

His business grew faster than he imagined possible.

“When we started in May we were already booked out by June for the rest of the food truck season,” Saurers said.

This year, his food truck was fully booked for the summer season by January.

“That’s why we expanded to two food trucks, the new food truck will be open mid to late April,” Sauers said.

He also opened a stand at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center and is taking over the kitchen at Canton’s Bushwhackers bar and grill, all centered on his specialty.

“Quality food, competitive prices and great customer service,” Sauers said.

“They’re able to just knock one thing out of the park,” Customer Kevin Boatman said. “You just get an awesome Philly every time here.”

It’s the kind of food that has quickly found a fan following, wherever the truck pops up.

“It’s really nice to have them come here,” Sauers said of the food trucks lunch stop at CPR Cell Phone Repair. “Its just the perfect amount of food, if I ate there everyday I might become a bit of a fat kid myself.”

Fat Kid Fillys is based in Salem and does a lot of business in Mitchell, Madison, Sioux Falls and is known for going to many smaller communities that don’t usually see a lot of food trucks.