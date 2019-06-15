Farm struggles impact cities

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While some farmers in KELOLAND are finally getting into their fields, others are still struggling with soggy ground. We find out how the farmers’ troubles are everyone’s troubles.

Being in a bigger city doesn’t mean you’re immune to the problems on the farm.

“There’s a big portion of our population that’s not located in a major, metropolitan area. So when those folks have less money to spend, they’re not going to be coming into town as much. That’s going to impact your local businesses and that’s going to have a trickle down effect from a tax standpoint, etcetera,” said Rodney Krantz, Plains Commerce Bank Vice President and Business Banker.

Steve Krantz with Plains Commerce Bank works exclusively in agriculture. He says it’s not just small businesses who could feel the burden of local farmers. Your next trip to the grocery store might cost you more.

“You know, it certainly can. The impacts of if we have less people producing in the agricultural sector because of the continued financial struggle. That could absolutely have an impact on the local grocery economy,” said Krantz.

Krantz says many of the farmers he works with are staying optimistic, but some are still struggling to adapt to the financial strain. His best advice for anyone right now is to spend your money wisely.

“What we’re telling our customers is to do the best you can to make a plan. Then we try to execute the plan as best we can. So cutting unnecessary costs, especially, where you can is always going to be something we view as a benefit to the operation,” said Krantz.

Krantz says he has no idea how long the effects of this year will last, but he does believe the lessons farmers are learning will help them in the future.

