SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Fareway grocery store on the west side of Sioux Falls will be moving.

The Iowa-based Midwest grocery company said the new location is 4.5 miles from the present location off of 41st Street near Grange Avenue. The new location will be at 41st Street and Ellis Street.

The existing store will close in August 2019 and the new store is slated to open in Spring 2020.

All existing employees have a chance to transfer to a nearby location until the new store opens.