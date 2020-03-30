Falls Park Farmers Market opening early online

Breaking News
KELO Farmers Market

Vendors are ready to sell items at the Falls Park Farmers Market.  Only this year, you’ll have to buy your items online and pick up the items curbside. 

It’s an effort to avoid spreading COVID-19 while still giving you locally made products.  According to a Facebook post, the farmers market will have a soft opening the next two weeks and posted these instructions for taking part: 
1) Become a customer at: https://fallsparkfarmersmarket.locallygrown.net/welcome
2) Place your order in “The Market” section 
3) Pick up your order on Saturday morning

