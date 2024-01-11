SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A financial technology company that started in Sioux Falls is now working with small businesses all over the U.S. A look inside operations at Expansion Capital Group and the major milestones the Sioux Falls company is celebrating in tonight’s Your Money Matters.

Expansion Capital Group (ECG) began in Sioux Falls in 2013 with one goal in mind.

“We provide capital to small businesses nationwide,” Time Mages, the Chief Strategy Officer at ECG said.

For the past decade they’ve worked to help many new businesses take off and others grow their company.

“We do a lot of service-based businesses so think of restaurants, construction companies, trucking and transportation companies, home health or health care services businesses,” Mages said.

From the build out of a new nail salon to buying new tables and chairs for a restaurant renovation, the 75 local employees at ECG in Sioux Falls work with a wide range of business needs every day.

“We’ll do as small as $5,000, we currently go up to $300,000. Most of the businesses we tend to fund typically have revenues less than $10 million,” Mages said.

They’re now helping to fund business operations in all 50 states, serving more than 20,000 small business owners who are choosing to work with ECG and their expedited process.

“Speed to approval is very key for the business owner; what you’re trying to do is take the uncertainty out of the equation,” Mages said.

Business owners are also able to submit ECG applications right from their phone.

“A focus on tech, data and analytics; a number of folks from the Data Science Department at South Dakota State University are on our analytics team,” Mages said.

It’s one reason why ECG has been able to quickly grow its fintech team in Sioux Falls, even recruiting some industry experts from all over the U.S. to relocate to South Dakota.

“I moved here from Atlanta several years ago,” Mages said. “We just had our CTO join us from Delaware, we’ve had folks move from Chicago and other areas of the country.”

A growing company serving businesses all over the nation, right from their office in Sioux Falls.

“We actually funded our $1 billionth dollar to small businesses on a national basis,” Mages said.

Expansion Capital Group just hit that one billion dollar milestone in December shortly after hitting another milestone of receiving their one millionth application.