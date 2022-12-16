SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The winter storm has impacted travel for many college students now on Christmas break, with some traveling farther than before thanks to the South Dakota’s Board of Regents expanding an in-state tuition program.

This is the latest move to encourage more non-residents to come to college in South Dakota.

“Competition for students is just increasing all the time, states around us are also trying to attract students from states like Iowa and Nebraska,” SDSU Director of Admissions Shawn Helmbolt said.

Over the past few years, the South Dakota Board of Regents has worked to make the state’s universities more competitive by expanding in-state tuition to students from surrounding states.

“From that move just a couple of years ago, we’ve got positive feedback but really positive outcomes in addition to the feedback, we thought is there a way to expand it, with that thought process we looked forward and came up with the two states since then,” South Dakota Board of Regents Executive Director Brian Maher said.

Last week the Board of Regents voted to add Illinois and Wisconsin to the South Dakota Advantage Program, saving many non-resident students roughly $3,000-$4,000 a year at schools like SDSU.

“That opportunity is significant as students are weighing the cost of higher education these days,” Helmbolt said. “What was attractive about Illinois and Wisconsin is that they have larger student populations.”

The move is designed to help increase enrollment for all of South Dakota’s higher education programs…

“We also know when students come our way, a lot of times they stay,” Helmbolt said.

…but also help the state solve another key issue.

“We’re really looking to expand our workforce, you might think how do those two align our out-of-state enrollees, 30% of those enrollees stay in South Dakota and work, so it’s truly an opportunity not only to expand our enrollment in our board of regents institutions, knowing that 30 percent of them will actually stay and work and raise their families here in South Dakota,” Maher said.

The offer of in-state tuition rates to students from Illinois and Wisconsin will begin in the 2023 school year at all South Dakota Board of Regents schools.